Goop fans are snapping up tiny containers of air from Gwyneth Paltrow’s court case

Describing it as a ‘nourishing wellness supplement for women who want more’, Gwyneth Paltrow’s online store Goop has begun selling jars of air from the Hollywood star’s recent court case, starting at just $295 per jar.

Limited to just 250,000 units, the company says the product is an exclusive opportunity for hot air enthusiasts. “Packaged in a beautiful clear container, the supplement includes trace elements of the sighs, smirks, gasps, inner screams and under-the-breath comments made by Paltrow during the hearing,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Goop says each jar has the nutritional value equivalent to an entire month on one of Gwyneth’s diets. “This is the only nourishment you need. Until you start to feel like you’re desperately lacking energy, at which point we suggest you buy one of our energy supplements for just $995”.

