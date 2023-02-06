Kid’s party ruined after US military shoots down balloons

Florida boy Elijah Bradbroke expressed his ‘strong dissatisfaction’ today after a US F-22 fighter jet shot down and destroyed a group of balloons on display at his fourth birthday party.

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed late this morning that the balloons had been dismantled. “At 13:21 EST an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile was used at an altitude of 6.4 feet to dismantle four unidentified airborne objects,” a statement read.

“Three of the balloons were round in shape; one was in the shape of a number four, which we believe could be some sort of code or communication device.

“We are also analysing the meaning of a ‘Spiderman’ character, which featured on one of the balloons”.

A nearby pinata, which officials said worked like a ‘cluster bomb’, was also destroyed, scattering hundreds of smaller items around the park.

More to come.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY