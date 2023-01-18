Qantas provides reassurance after emergency landing, saying Joyce will receive increased bonus

Qantas has moved to reassure authorities about engine failure on an Auckland-Sydney flight this afternoon, assuring them that CEO Alan Joyce’s bonus will be closely inspected and increased as necessary.

In a statement late today, Qantas said their first priority is for the safety of Joyce’s paycheque. “Today QF144 was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing mid-air engine trouble. In line with usual protocol, we will conduct a comprehensive review to see if we need to increase Joyce’s salary,” the statement read.

“Qantas is renowned throughout Australia for continuously improving its CEO’s salary, despite reducing service levels, and we are committed to continuing that proud tradition,” it continued.

Qantas released a further statement confirming that all passengers on QF144 had safely landed in Sydney and that all of their luggage had safely landed in Singapore.

