The Nation
Dutton says he needs more detail on the specifics of the Voice before he can walk out on it in Parliament

Dutton says he needs more detail on the specifics of the Voice before he can walk out on it in Parliament
Live images of people storming Parliament House demanding Scott Morrison be re-instated as PM
Push to change start-date of Australia Day culture wars

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says he wants a line-by-line description of what the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would entail before he boycotts it later this year.

In a letter addressed to Anthony Albanese but strangely sent to News Corp, Dutton said there was a lot more mileage he needed to extract from the issue before he officially rejects it.  

“When this is eventually tabled in Parliament, I will stand up, turn my back and walk out on it, in a symbolic ‘fuck you’ to Indigenous Australians. That’s my track record with these types of things. But that’s still a way off, and there’s still a fair bit more media coverage I can get out of this before then,” Dutton explained.

“So until such time that I have the opportunity to walk out in Parliament, until that point, I will make performative demands that the Prime Minister provide more detail than the 264-page report already provided by the joint select committee. I think that’s what all reasonable Australians expect of me as Opposition Leader”.

