Dutton says he needs more detail on the specifics of the Voice before he can walk out on it in Parliament

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton says he wants a line-by-line description of what the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would entail before he boycotts it later this year.

In a letter addressed to Anthony Albanese but strangely sent to News Corp, Dutton said there was a lot more mileage he needed to extract from the issue before he officially rejects it.

“When this is eventually tabled in Parliament, I will stand up, turn my back and walk out on it, in a symbolic ‘fuck you’ to Indigenous Australians. That’s my track record with these types of things. But that’s still a way off, and there’s still a fair bit more media coverage I can get out of this before then,” Dutton explained.

“So until such time that I have the opportunity to walk out in Parliament, until that point, I will make performative demands that the Prime Minister provide more detail than the 264-page report already provided by the joint select committee. I think that’s what all reasonable Australians expect of me as Opposition Leader”.

