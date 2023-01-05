British woman signs up to gym, immediately loses 50 pounds

London woman Jessica Tooley has met her goal of losing 50 pounds this year, before even beginning her first workout session at her local gym.

“It was incredible how easy it was,” Tooley explained. “I signed up at the front desk and the results were immediate – I’m already 50 pounds lighter and I haven’t even used any of the equipment yet!”

She said the gym had promised that she would lose 50 pounds every month. “They even gave me a contact. My friends say it is now virtually impossible for me to stop losing 50 pounds a month for ever!”.

Tooley said she is looking forward to sitting on her couch and watching the pounds disappear each month. “I’ll have shed 200 pounds by Easter at this rate – without actually going to the gym once. They make it so easy!”.

