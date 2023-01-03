Women’s new year’s resolution is to get less distracted this

Sydney woman Cassandra Shirwood says 2023 will be the year that she is more present and

Shirwood said she often got distracted by her phone, which meant she struggled to concentrate fully on the

“I’m determined to put down my phone and be more focused on the top 10 fashion trends right now – this article looks interesting, check this out” she said.

She said she had read that being more focused led to greater productivity, and a more hang on just one moment.

Asked how she planned to achieve her goal of being more focused, Shirwood asked if you could repeat the question please.

