Wise men to give Jesus combined Christmas/birthday present

Pointing out that his birthday and Christmas fall on the same day, the three wise men have decided it will be easier to give Jesus one bigger, more expensive gift each than two smaller individual presents.

One of the wise men, Balthasar, said he had chatted to fellow wise men Melchior and Gasper, and the trio had agreed on the plan. “It means I can give him a really nice large chunk of myrrh, rather than two smaller pieces. And believe me, there’s nothing a newborn needs more than a big piece of gum resin”.

Melchior said his gift of gold would be more useful as one larger piece. “I’ve spoken to a lot of new mums, and the thing they’re always in need of in those early days is a large piece of precious metal. You never hear them say they want two small pieces of precious metal, so I think Mary will appreciate the gift, even if Jesus doesn’t just yet”.

He conceded that it must be frustrating for kids who have their birthday on Christmas day. “I feel for Jesus. All of the focus is on the traditions of Christmas, rather than his own birthday, but I guess that’s just the way it works. We’ll make sure we sing happy birthday to him, as well as the traditional Christmas carols”.

Gasper said he was confident Jesus would love his present of frankincense – an aromatic resin – but confirmed he would leave a gift receipt in the box just in case.

