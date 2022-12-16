Follow The Shovel

Family reckon it’s time to tell Dad that Bandit Heeler isn’t real

A Brisbane family is thinking Dad is probably old enough to learn that Bandit, the father from Bluey, is just a made-up character.

Sitting down on the couch and turning off the television, wife Sandra said she had something serious she wanted to discuss. “This is going to be hard to take, because I know you take all of your parenting lessons from him as if he’s a real person, but Bandit is a cartoon dog,” she said, squeezing his hand for support.  

“It’ll take some time to sink in. But the kids and I think that it’s important that you know that when you say, ‘What would Bandit do?’ you’re comparing yourself to an animated character from a television series”.

Son Liam, 5, explained that Bandit was just something people talked about for fun. “He doesn’t actually do all of those things. He’s just a fictional character designed to make you feel inadequate as a father”.

Seeing the tears forming on Dad’s face, Sandra said they could keep pretending for fun if he liked. “Shall I fill up your bowl of water now?”

