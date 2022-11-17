Follow The Shovel

Business
Deliveroo actually left Australia weeks ago but has been driving around in circles ever since

Food delivery service Deliveroo has notified customers that it has left Australia and should arrive at its London headquarters between November 18th and December 22nd.

After inexplicably driving around in a tight circle for serval minutes, the company announced that the exit from Australia is taking a little longer than expected. “Hang tight. We’re working on it!” a push notification advised.

Confused Australians watched on as the company seemed to take a wrong turn out of its Collins Street headquarters, span around on the spot for an hour, then stopped off to pick up another order. “We’re almost there!” the company advised, before driving directly past its destination.

