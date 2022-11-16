Fuck, this guy again

“Here we fucking go again,” the world has sighed, following the announcement that a babbling, self-obsessed, orange-faced, neo-Nazi arseclown will be running for President again.

“Just when we’d managed to get the image of that whiny little tax-avoiding fuckface out of our minds, here is again to tell us that he’s running for the Presidency, which according to him, he never lost in the first place,” a spokesperson for the world said today.

“As if we don’t have enough to deal with right now.

“Yet here he is again, the knobend who buried his wife in a small grave on his golf course in order to get a tax concession, telling us that he’s going to make American great again, again.

“It’s only a matter of time before he starts quoting ratings data from The Apprentice.

“Or sooking about how the mean people are teasing him again.

“Massive fucking baby. This is a guy who is so bad at losing that he tried to overthrow an entire democracy to try and save face.

“Seriously, fuck this guy. The guy who’s filed for bankruptcy six times, lecturing us on economics. The guy who suggested drinking bleach to cure a virus, and boasted that he was able to memorise – in order – the words ‘person’, ‘woman’, ‘man’ and ‘camera’, putting himself forward to run the world’s most powerful nation. Fuck that.

“Only good thing to look forward to? The concession speech at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in 2024”

