New Coles initiative allows customers to dispose plastic bags directly into ocean

Saying it wanted to make it as easy as possible for customers to contribute to environmental degradation, shopping centre giant Coles today launched a new initiative that will funnel plastic bags directly into the ocean.

Under the new plan, shoppers will be able to place their bags into a specially marked bin in Coles supermarkets, with the bags being directly funnelled into the ocean via a complex system of pipes and tunnels.

The company also announced plans for a number of floating disposal points throughout the Pacific Ocean. “If you’re heading out fishing or on a cruise, take your bags with you and look out for a Coles disposal bin,” a spokesperson said. “It’s the quickest way to ensure they get directly to fish and ocean wildlife”.

