Medibank ransom claim denied after hackers found to have pre-existing ransom conditions

The group behind the Medibank data hack say they are ‘frustrated’ and are ‘considering switching providers’, after their ransom claim was rejected on a technicality.

The group finally received a letter today, weeks after they initially lodged their claim, outlining the reasons for the decision. The letter read:

“After analysing your ransom application, we have been made aware of conditions related to your extortion, which existed prior to your most recent ransom claim. Therefore we regret to inform you that your ransom claim has been denied, in line with our pre-existing conditions policy, which is clearly stated in point 146.9 (viii) of our terms and conditions.

Had you stated all ransom conditions upfront, rather than revealing them later, we may have been able to process your claim.

Further, as outlined in section 18 of our Product Disclosure Statement, ransom requests must be made using an approved Medibank provider. You can find a full list of approved ransomwear providers on our website.

You may wish to upgrade to our Gold Plus product, which includes broader ransom coverage, as well as 75% rebate on extras such as physiotherapy and remedial massage.

Have a great day!”

