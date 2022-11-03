Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Pauline Hanson tells lions to ‘piss off back to Africa’

Other News

Pauline Hanson tells lions to ‘piss off back to Africa’
Lions return to enclosure after realising cost of housing in Sydney
Voldemort dresses up as Peter Dutton for Halloween

One Nation Senator Pauline has told Parliament the lions at Taronga zoo can leave if they don’t like it here, offering to personally drive them to the airport herself.

“The attitude of these lions disgusts me,” Pauline Hanson yelled. “They came here, they took every advantage of this country. We gave them free accommodation, free food – a lot of free food. And still they’re not happy.

“They think they can just leave their government-funded housing, wander around Sydney’s suburbs terrorising Australians with their foreign-looking faces and their foreign-sounding roars. Well, I’ve had enough. It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Africa”.

The controversial senator also said zoos should have an Australian-only policy. “You walk into an Australian zoo these days and all you see is animals from Africa or Asia. It’s unrecognisable. I remember a time when every enclosure had a koala or a kangaroo. That was a better time, believe me”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Lions return to enclosure after realising cost of housing in Sydney
Voldemort dresses up as Peter Dutton for Halloween
Kid to scare shit out of everyone this Halloween by dressing up as an energy bill
Elon Musk surprised to find that 20% of all Twitter accounts belong to his children
This kid is dressing up as a coal industry lobbyist this Halloween in the hope of scoring $4 billion in handouts
Tories tout Liz Truss as possible replacement for Rishi Sunak, after early cracks emerge