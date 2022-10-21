Dutton says he has numbers to become British PM

Australian Opposition Leader and maths whiz Peter Dutton believes he has secured the necessary numbers to win the Tory Party leadership contest and become the next Prime Minister of Britain.

To reach the final stages of the leadership contest candidates require the backing of a minimum of 100 Conservative Party MPs. So far zero MPs – or around 105 by Dutton’s counting – have rallied behind the Liberal Party leader. “From there it is really just a formality. I’ll just need to get half of the member votes, which is less than the 4% I’ve already secured,” Dutton said.

Mr Dutton will fly to London with his wife and children this weekend to take on the new role. He has already started practicing smiling in preparation for the top job.

