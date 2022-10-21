Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Dutton says he has numbers to become British PM

Other News

Greens haven’t been influenced by bikie gangs, insists Adam ‘Mad Dog’ Bandt
Liz Truss memoir to be published as Tweet
Dutton says he has numbers to become British PM

Australian Opposition Leader and maths whiz Peter Dutton believes he has secured the necessary numbers to win the Tory Party leadership contest and become the next Prime Minister of Britain.

To reach the final stages of the leadership contest candidates require the backing of a minimum of 100 Conservative Party MPs. So far zero MPs – or around 105 by Dutton’s counting – have rallied behind the Liberal Party leader.  “From there it is really just a formality. I’ll just need to get half of the member votes, which is less than the 4% I’ve already secured,” Dutton said.

Mr Dutton will fly to London with his wife and children this weekend to take on the new role. He has already started practicing smiling in preparation for the top job.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Greens haven’t been influenced by bikie gangs, insists Adam ‘Mad Dog’ Bandt
Liz Truss memoir to be published as Tweet
The Crown to cover Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership with touching 8-second passing reference
Conservative Party to replace PM using little-known ’60 day returns policy’
Leftovers in fridge older than Liz Truss’s Prime Ministership
Dad emerges from toilet to discover he missed entire Liz Truss Prime Ministership