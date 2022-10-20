Dad emerges from toilet to discover he missed entire Liz Truss Prime Ministership

A Bristol man who settled in to take a dump during the final days of Boris Johnson’s tenure has exited the toilet blissfully unaware of Liz Truss’s stint in office.

Stepping out of the bathroom and advising other family members not to use that toilet for a while, dad Harold Coombe jokingly asked if he’d missed anything, and was surprised to be told it was the entire tenure of Britain’s 56th Prime Minister.

“Her rise, her fall, her further fall – I missed the whole thing. It’s incredible, you can’t even take a shit anymore without losing a head of government”.

Coombe said he had looked back at the news to piece together a timeline of events. “By the looks of it I produced my first stool during the mini-budget, began wiping my arse when Kwasi Kwarteng resigned and had my trousers up by the time Liz Truss pulled the pin. I’d better go wash my hands before someone else resigns”.

