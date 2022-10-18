Media praises NSW’s ‘Gold Standard’ response to Victorian floods

Media outlets across the country say the lack of Victorian floods in Sydney shows that NSW is doing a better job at dealing better with the southern state’s rainfall.

Calling if the ‘Gold Standard’ in Victorian flood responses, one newspaper said Victoria could learn a thing or two from its northern neighbour. “Travelling around Sydney today it is hard to find any evidence of the Victorian floods at all. It shows that when rainfall began to hit Shepparton late last week, NSW had a plan in place to respond immediately”.

Another news website interviewed people on the streets of Sydney and Newcastle, with most saying their lives had already returned to normal since floods hit Victoria on Thursday. “People here are living their life as normal, as if nothing has happened. They haven’t been disrupted by the Victorian floods in the same way people have been in Victoria. One man we interviewed wasn’t even aware there was a flood at all. That’s the benefit of having a proper plan in place,” the report read.

