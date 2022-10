Essendon CEO-for-a-day Andrew Thorburn is a man who puts his Christian faith first. So we were interested to know what part of the Christian teachings guided him during his time as CEO of one of Australia’s largest banks, NAB. He pointed us to this little-known verse in the Bible.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY