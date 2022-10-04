UK wishing there was some sort of regional economic group it could join to help bolster economy

With their confidence shattered and the economy plunging into recession, people in the UK were today thinking how good it would be if there was some sort of network of local economies that they could join, in Europe say, to help them weather the upcoming storm.

“Imagine if – and I’m just spitballing here – two dozen or so countries, let’s say in Europe for argument’s sake because they’re close by, got together to collaborate on trade and economic policy, making the whole area bigger and stronger,” Will Jackson of Liverpool said.

“You could call the whole thing the ‘union of Europe’ or something – I don’t know, we could work out the name later. But it’d be this economic alliance that would benefit all of its members”.

Warming to his idea, Jackson said you’d be rid of trade barriers and have access to more resources and skilled workers. “I reckon the UK could really benefit from something like this right now”.

His friends told him it was a lovely idea but said it would never catch on. “It would totally destroy the NHS”.

