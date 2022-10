Telecommunications giant Optus has taken out an ad in national newspapers to reassure 38 year-old Jenny Alison Richards, driver’s licence no 98465 3422, that they are working closely with authorities to understand how the attack on her privacy – including her Medicare number 4512 4932 0552 1 – occurred.

