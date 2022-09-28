Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Business
Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will be giving daily updates on hacking numbers

Other News

Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will be giving daily updates on hacking numbers
Jupiter announces it will crash a spacecraft into Earth as part of ongoing testing
Hackers give up trying to get ransom from Optus after waiting on hold for 3 hours

Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will begin a daily update on the company’s latest hacking numbers, including a new data point that measures how fucked the company is on a scale of 1-10.

In an attempt to provide clarity on who has been affected by the data breach, Berejiklian will read out the names, addresses, phone numbers and passport numbers of customers who have been hacked, as part of the daily press conference.

In her first briefing, the former NSW Premier advised all Optus executives to do what they can to avoid exposure to the scandal by curling up into a small ball and not leaving the house.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Jupiter announces it will crash a spacecraft into Earth as part of ongoing testing
Hackers give up trying to get ransom from Optus after waiting on hold for 3 hours
NASA ‘regrets’ putting Tim Smith in charge of spacecraft
Optus to reimburse hacked customers with windfall from Nigerian prince
Optus advises customers to change their password, name, date of birth, gender … after data breach
Dan Andrews pledges to change his name to Queen Elizabeth II if elected