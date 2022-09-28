Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will be giving daily updates on hacking numbers

Optus employee Gladys Berejiklian will begin a daily update on the company’s latest hacking numbers, including a new data point that measures how fucked the company is on a scale of 1-10.

In an attempt to provide clarity on who has been affected by the data breach, Berejiklian will read out the names, addresses, phone numbers and passport numbers of customers who have been hacked, as part of the daily press conference.

In her first briefing, the former NSW Premier advised all Optus executives to do what they can to avoid exposure to the scandal by curling up into a small ball and not leaving the house.

