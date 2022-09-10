Joe Biden delivers emotional tribute to Queen: “Bohemian Rhapsody was my favourite song”

US President Joe Biden has delivered a moving tribute on behalf of all Americans, saying Queen was in his top three or four all-time favourite bands.

Confirming he had heard the news just hours earlier, Biden said his sympathies were with the British people. “An aide came to tell me the news and I was shocked and saddened. A Night At The Opera was an iconic album”.

Asked what he thought about the British Monarchy, the President said he hadn’t heard of that band.

More to come.

