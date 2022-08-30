“I can’t scrap tax cuts” says only person who can scrap tax cuts

Seemingly forgetting that he is the Prime Minister, a role which traditionally allows for the putting forward and knocking back of particular policy agendas, Anthony Albanese says the proposed tax cuts for high income earners are an issue for the Coalition.

“They’re the government, so if you don’t like what’s proposed I suggest you talk to them. Until such time as we’re in office, there’s not much I can do, I’m afraid,” the PM told journalists.

Asked if he would consider scrapping the cuts in the future, Albanese said he wasn’t going to get into hypotheticals. “Look, there are a lot of things we could hypothetically do if we were in power. We could stop new coal and gas plants, for example. But there’s no point going down that path while we’re still in opposition.

“I wish there was someone in the Labor Party with the power to throw these things out, but unfortunately until I remember I hold the nation’s highest office, my hands are tied”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY