Scott Morrison finally asks Australians to apologise

Almost a week after the details of his secret ministries emerged, Scott Morrison has finally responded to pressure and made an emotional plea for Australians to apologise to him for what he’s been through these past seven days.

In an official statement today, the former PM said that after much reflection and soul-searching he realised that he had made a mistake in not asking for an apology earlier.

“I’ve had a lot of time to think over the past week or so. And I realise now that, while secretly taking on five extra ministries and bringing the country to the brink of a constitutional crisis seemed like the right thing to do at the time, it still seems like the right thing to do now,” Morrison said.

“I took on all that extra work for the good of all Australians. A simple ‘thank you’ and ‘sorry for what you’ve been through’ will suffice”.

Morrison said he was unaware at the time that what he was doing was morally wrong. “And I’m still unaware of that. But what is clear to me now, after much reflection and prayer, is that I was the one who was wronged”.

Morrison confirmed he had also personally called Josh Frydenberg to ask for an apology.

