Scott Morrison denies he secretly took on role of Prime Minister during pandemic

Liberal backbencher Scott Morrison says reports he secretly led the nation during 2020 and 2021 have no basis in fact. Responding to claims he privately worked in the role without notifying the public, Morrison said there is simply no evidence to support the claim.

“If I had held the Prime Minister position, you would have expected to see me leading the nation, solving problems, constructively working with my peers. But none of that happened. So I’m not sure where the media is getting their information from, frankly,” he said.

Morrison pointed out that if he had secretly taken on the PM role, he would have been spotted visiting disaster zones and providing support to those affected.

“But of course no-one is able to provide any evidence of that. While Australia was contending with a pandemic, bushfires and floods I was constructing a chicken coop. I was very, very committed to my Instagram account during that time. I certainly didn’t have time to take on an extra role as Prime Minister”.

