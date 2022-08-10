Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Minutes before being scrapped, COVIDSafe app reveals there was outbreak on Ruby Princess in March 2020

Other News

The Shovel’s view on the Donald Trump FBI raid
Minutes before being scrapped, COVIDSafe app reveals there was outbreak on Ruby Princess in March 2020
BREAKING: Donald Trump offered trade commissioner role in Perrottet government

With just moments remaining before it was to be officially decommissioned by authorities, the COVIDSafe app has alerted users that there has been a major outbreak of the coronavirus on the ‘Ruby Princess’ cruise ship in Sydney Harbour two years ago. It has advised all close contacts to immediately self-isolate.

“Those in the vicinity of Circular Quay during the outbreak have been sent a text message advising them to isolate until at least the end of March 2020,” a government spokesperson said.

He said the government was now having second thoughts about scrapping the app, given the valuable information in can provide. “This is what the app was designed to do – help us get on top of outbreaks quickly and nip them in the bud before they get out of hand. Who knows what other outbreaks it will be able to pick up?”

At the time of publication the app had identified a second outbreak at the Cedar Meats processing facility in Melbourne.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

The Shovel’s view on the Donald Trump FBI raid
BREAKING: Donald Trump offered trade commissioner role in Perrottet government
Centrelink to start asking unemployed why they haven’t accepted trade posting from Perrottet government yet
“It’s not corruption if you fuck it up,” says Matthew Guy
Barilaro assures inquiry he wouldn’t have accepted Trade posting if he was aware he’d be caught
Ambitious new target to see 43% of all MPs correctly pronouncing ‘nuclear’ by 2050