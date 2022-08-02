Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Local News
Local grandma excited that The Voice is being added to the Constitution

Other News

Local grandma excited that The Voice is being added to the Constitution
Senators complain about being forced into daily acknowledgement of Pauline Hanson
Positive start for Dutton, graph in The Australian shows

Perth grandma Beverly Peterson says she’ll certainly be voting ‘Yes’ for The Voice at the upcoming referendum, declaring the reality singing show will make an exciting addition to Australia’s Constitution.

“What a great idea!” Peterson said upon hearing the news. “The Constitution can be so boring. I think it’s great they’re finally going to add a bit of colour and life to it. I’ve always said that The Voice was better than Australia Idol”.

Peterson said she is a long-time fan, first time voter. “I’ve watched every season of The Voice since it launched in 2012 and it’s brilliant. What a wonderful honour for Guy, Jessica, Keith and the team”

The seventy-nine-year-old grandmother of four urged Australians not to get too hung up on the specifics. “I admit The Voice in its current format is not perfect – I wished they never got rid of Delta too. But I’ll be urging all my friends to vote yes. It’s so great just to have it recognised”.

She said voting was easy. “Just ask your grandson to download the app on your phone and then follow the steps to vote. Anyone can do it.”

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Senators complain about being forced into daily acknowledgement of Pauline Hanson
Positive start for Dutton, graph in The Australian shows
Airbnb that family booked doesn’t have as many perks as hotel, but on the plus side it’s more expensive
Little baby unable to sit through entire parliamentary session
Manly releases updated, less offensive pride round jersey
Morrison defends skipping Parliament, saying he can continue to not work remotely from Tokyo