83% of newborns fathered by Elon Musk, Boris Johnson: new data

At least four out of every five children born in America and Britain are directly related to either Tesla founder Elon Musk or British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a new analysis of birth information has revealed.

“They’re just the ones we’re aware of. It’s quite possible that the other 17% have also been fathered by Musk or Johnson, we’re just waiting on some tests to come back,” analyst John Garron said.

He said the numbers in continental Europe were lower. “There it’s only about one in three. A little higher in France, where Boris Johnson likes to holiday”.

People aged in their early twenties in Australia have been urged to take DNA tests, given Musk honeymooned in Sydney in 2000.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY