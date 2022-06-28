Only 83% of Australians identify as influencers, new census data shows

Surprising new census data released today shows that only four in five Australians identify themselves as wellness, beauty or lifestyle influencers, leading many to question what the remaining one in five is doing with their time.

The unexpected finding means that there are around two million Australians who are not providing advice on how to live your best life, leading to fears of a content shortage in the future.

Social researcher Mikala Greesham said that with only sixteen million blogs, websites, Instagram and Tiktok accounts to use as a resource, it was hard to know where Australians were getting the advice they needed to nourish their body, mind and spirit and restore balance in their lives.

“There really is an opportunity for a savvy entrepreneur to take advantage of this gap in the market”.

