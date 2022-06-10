Follow The Shovel

Tradie says cost to install new tap will be $25,000

Australia suddenly swamped by people wanting to be tortured on small island for three years
Draconian new gun laws require Americans to count to 10 before buying firearms

A local plumber has quoted $25k to put in some new taps, warning it could be more if the removal of the old taps reveals there’s more work to be done than expected.

Writing out the quote on a piece of paper, he explained that these jobs were actually more complex than they seemed. “I’ve got to turn the water off, remove the current tap, screw in the new tap, turn the water back on, test it and then tighten it. And that’s just for the first tap”.

He advised the tap could be fixed at some point next October.

Shocked by the size of the quote, the homeowner immediately got a second quote from a different provider, which came in at $30k.

