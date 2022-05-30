Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Cuddly Pete apologises for running late to leadership vote after getting held up picking wild flowers again

Other News

America introduces strict new background checks for buying doors
Sussan Ley pauses briefly during acceptance speech to buy must-have Gold Coast apartment
Cuddly Pete apologises for running late to leadership vote after getting held up picking wild flowers again

Panting as he ran into the party room, Peter ‘Cuddly Pete’ Dutton apologised to his colleagues for arriving five minutes late to the party’s leadership vote this morning, saying he had lost track of time while whimsically strolling through a field of beautifully scented wild flowers, as is his habit on Monday mornings.

“I AM A VERY SENSITIVE AND AESTHETICALLY-AWARE PERSON!” he shouted, as he handed around freshly picked daisies to those assembled. “SMELL THE SWEET AROMA PLEASE!”  

Those close to the new Liberal leader say the flowers were totally in keeping with Dutton’s character. “That’s just Cuddly Pete. Always getting caught up patting puppies or picking flowers or feeding baby lambs out of a bottle,” one MP said.

“Voters tend to only get to see the side of Pete that locks up children, enflames racial tensions, sues refugee activists, calls female journalists ‘witches’, jokes about people suffering from climate change or walks out on historical speeches to Indigenous Australians. But deep down he’s just a big softy”.

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

America introduces strict new background checks for buying doors
Sussan Ley pauses briefly during acceptance speech to buy must-have Gold Coast apartment
‘Cuddly Pete’ shows off softer image by offering free hugs in Queen Street Mall
Morrison to quit politics to take role at Cronulla Cuts Hairdressing Salon
US legislates mandatory Thoughts and Prayers to curb mass shootings
Voldemort demands Tanya Plibersek apologise for ‘hurtful’ comparisons to Peter Dutton