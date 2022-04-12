“The price of bread is 4%” re-energised Albo says

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has wiped the slate clean after a difficult first day on the campaign trail, confidently telling journalists this morning that the price of a loaf of Tip Top bread is 4%, or a little higher for something fancier.

Campaigning in Tasmania this morning, Albanese said yesterday’s blunder was a one-off. “Yesterday I made a mistake, I’m only human, I’ll own it. But Australians can be sure that I understand their issues, I understand their cost of living pressures, and I understand that the cost for a litre of milk right now is 0.1%. Although that’s the cash rate, if you’re paying by card it’s going to cost you a fair bit more than that”.

Mr Albanese says he’s put the dramas from yesterday’s first day behind him and is looking forward to continuing with day eight of the campaign today.

