Bunnings sells out of hard hats within minutes of federal election being called

Major hardware and workwear retailers across the country are already reporting a surge in demand for hard hats and hi-vis vests, as upper-middle class politicians rush to dress up as everyday, hardworking blue collar tradespeople for the next 4 weeks.

Bunnings Carinbah, in the Sutherland Shire, said its workwear shelves had been stripped bare by midday, while the Marrickville Mitre10 in the electorate of Grayndler, also reported a rush on hard hats and hi-vis. Vintage clothing sellers in Fitzroy, in the seat of Melbourne, reported an increase in demand for recycled hi-vis clothing.

A spokesperson for Total Workwear – a supplier of clothing and safety equipment for tradespeople – said the company had received several enquiries from the offices of MPs looking to dress up as tradies. “Who knew standing in front of a camera and doing absolutely fucking nothing was so dangerous?” he said.

ABC electorate analyst Antony Green said it would be a tight contest. “This election will be a chance for Australians to choose which inner-city, university-educated Sydney man pretending to be a builder they want in Canberra”.

Samantha Wright, an occupational health and safety expert, said politicians wearing hi-vis clothing during a media conference served an important safety purpose. “It’s so that other people can immediately, in an emergency situation, identify who the fuckhead is”.

Get our 2022 Election Armchair Guide

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY