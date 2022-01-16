Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Government now claiming Djokovic bought $15k of Cartier watches

Other News

Government deports itself for stoking anti-vax sentiment
Last-minute reprieve allows Pastor Djokovic to attend two-week ‘Aust Open Church Youth Camp’
NSW Police demand Hillsong stop playing music: “Nothing to do with COVID – the music is just fucking awful”

Lawyers for the Government have made a late submission to the court with new evidence that shows Novak Djokovic paid $15,000 to buy six Cartier watches for members of his team. If true, the tennis star is unlikely to last the rest of the day in the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the explosive new evidence was uncovered earlier today. “This is just disgusting. I am absolutely appalled by this, as I’m sure other Australians are too. It’s disgraceful. It’s not on. If he isn’t willing to do the right thing and leave, well he can go. Just go”.

The PM said he was confident this would be the final nail in the coffin for Djokovic. “As they say in tennis: check mate”.

More to come …

Like this? Donate a few bucks to The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Close

Enjoy this? Support The Shovel with a one-off 99c donation

For only the cost of a really shit coffee, or the annual tax payment of a multi-national company, you can support The Shovel. Make a one-off donation instantly using Spotpass - no credit card, no spam and $5 to spend instantly.

Thanks for your support!!