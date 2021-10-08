Americans Mark Their 700,000th COVID Death With ‘Save Australia’ Rally

Shouting ‘Save Australia’ and ‘the truth will be revealed’, hundreds of Americans took time out from dying this week to hit the streets and provide some adorable advice to their Australian friends.

With the country suffering more deaths per day than Australia has in the whole pandemic, the protesters said they wanted to provide guidance and support.

“We want to save you from your nightmare!” one protester shouted, as the number of COVID cases in her country passed 44 million.

“We want to save you from your free healthcare and low gun crime!” another cried out, pointing out that when an Australian gets sick they don’t have to choose between receiving treatment and re-mortgaging their house. “You should have that choice! You’re oppressed”.

Headline by Chris Auld @DamnYouChrisA

