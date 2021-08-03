Coalition Agrees To Give $300 To Gerry Harvey For Every Australian Vaccinated

The Federal Government says it will adopt the spirit of Anthony Albanese’s ‘cash for jabs’ proposal, agreeing to pay $300 to Gerry Harvey for every Australian who comes forward to be vaccinated.

Earlier, Mr Albanese announced a Labor plan to give cash to every Australian who was vaccinated, but the government said a more targeted approach was required.

“Incentives are good, but they need to be properly directed,” Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said, announcing the new policy.

“What we don’t want is a typical Labor scattergun, cash-splash approach where everyone gets rewarded. What we need instead is a pointed approach that funnels funds directly to the business billionaires who need it most”.

He said with Harvey Norman receiving only $22 million in JobKeeper subsidies last year, the company was crying out for additional government support. “I think every Australian will feel proud to know that when they go to get their jab, they’ll be helping a struggling furniture retailer keep their profit margins in eight figures”.

Thanks to @greenbeam for the headline idea

