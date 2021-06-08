Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
Annastacia Palaszczuk Gets First Anabolic Steroid Jab, As She Begins Surprising Attempt To Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

Other News

Now that we know the government spends its time trawling through The Shovel’s tweets, we’ve started posting data that it might find useful …
“QANTAS Unaware Of Bikie Infiltration” Alan ‘Mad-Dog’ Joyce Says, Announcing New All-Leather Uniform
We’ve Pitched A New Show To Netflix: 60 Minutes Of Senator James Paterson Reading Out Our Tweets

The Queensland Premier has taken her first steps towards an ambitious goal of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, receiving the first injection of high-performance anabolic steroids this week.

The Premier revealed yesterday that she hoped to travel to the Olympics next month, a feat which has never before been achieved by a 51 year-old with no history of elite sporting ability.

She received her first of 18 steroid injections yesterday. Either that or she was just spinning some bullshit about not being able to get the Astra Zeneca vaccine.  

Tip us a few bucks. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram