Part-Time Employee Amongst First To Get Vaccine

A Sydney man who works Tuesdays through Thursdays was amongst the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, raising eyebrows amongst the health worker community, who were told it would initially be for full-time essential workers only.

The man, who took a gap year in 2020 but kept up work as a part-time influencer for hardware chain Bunnings, works a three-day week except during national emergencies, when he takes annual leave.

Health experts Jennifer Adams said she was confused as to why the man was granted an exemption. “Look, I don’t want to downplay the importance to some people of a fun DIY photo or a step-by-step video on how to make a chicken tikka, but he’s not exactly saving lives is he”.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY