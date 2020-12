Santa and his elves are hard at work making toys this year, but after months of people being stuck at home, the requests are a little… different.

This is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written and directed by Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen.

