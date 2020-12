Fast fashion finally gets the takedown it deserves.

This is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written and directed by Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen. It features Victoria Zerbst, Jenna Owen, Charles Firth and Angus Firth.

