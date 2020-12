Ghislaine Maxwell, notorious associate of Jeffrey Epstein, quickly begins to suspect her guards aren’t taking her safety seriously.

This is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written by Sami Shah and directed by Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen. It features Sami Shah and Jenna Owen.

