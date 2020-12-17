The Contact Tracies

With COVID spiralling out of control the Health Department has recruited the best contact tracers money can buy – two teenage girls.

This sketch is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written by Nina Oyama and Rebecca Shaw and directed by Victoria Zerbst and Jenna Owen. It features Victoria Zerbst, Jenna Owen, Charles Firth and James Schloeffel.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY