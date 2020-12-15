Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
Scott Morrison’s Curry Addiction

Other News

TRADE WARS: Kmart Australia Retaliates By Removing All Chinese-Made Goods From Its Shelves
Morrison Shows How Committed He Is To Stopping Boats By Stopping All Trade Vessels Too
The Contact Tracies

There’s been a crisis meeting at the PM’s office about his love of curry metaphors.

This sketch is part of the War On 2020 series, a collaboration between Chaser Digital, The Shovel and a whole heap of other talented writers and performers. This sketch was written by Mark Humphries and Evan Williams and directed by Jenna Owen and Victoria Zerbst. It features Mark Humphries, Nina Oyama, Nat Damena, Charles Firth, Victoria Zerbst and Zoe Norton Lodge.

Support The Shovel. Or follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram