Trump Rushes Back To White House To Immediately Get On With Ignoring Covid

Saying there was no time to waste, US President Donald Trump has left Walter Reed Medical Center so he can immediately return to doing nothing about the pandemic sweeping the nation.

Aides reminded the public that the President was in the middle of doing nothing when he was struck down by the virus last Friday and was eager to pick up where he left off.

“He has spent nearly three days in hospital. That’s three days when he hasn’t been able to sit in the Oval Office and totally ignore the biggest health crisis in a century. The clock is ticking, and he knows it,” one aide said.

“He was adamant we couldn’t keep him in there for a minute longer. And so now he’s back in his office deep into doing absolutely fuck all. It’s as if he never left”.

___________

With Dave Graham

