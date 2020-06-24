Novak Djokovic Apologises For COVID Breach By Throwing Massive Party For Fans

A contrite Novak Djokovic has apologised for holding a tennis tournament during the middle of a pandemic, saying he would make it up to fans at a free dance party in Belgrade next week.

The world number one, who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday along with many other players at the tournament, said the drinks were on him.

“I’ve let my family down, I’ve let the tennis community down, I’ve let myself down. Now, who’s ready to P-A-R-T-Y!!!” Djokovic said in a statement today.

The eight-time Australian Open winner said he had learnt a lot from the experience. “My fans look up to me as a role model; they expect a lot from me. So it’s free music, free drinks all night from 9pm. Dancing comp starts at 10. Bring all of your friends, let’s have some FUN!!”

