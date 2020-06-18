Man Who Thinks He Has Imposter Syndrome Actually Just Shit

A man who feels like he doesn’t deserve to be in his position or enjoy his level of success, doesn’t, it has been revealed.

Senior manager Sam Mason from Sydney said he sometimes feels like a fraud – which he is – but incorrectly diagnosed himself as suffering from a condition which means he actually isn’t a fraud.

“I’ve had all the success, I’ve risen up the ranks so quickly, and yet I feel like I don’t deserve any of it,” Mason accurately observed.

“I sometimes wonder whether it’s just because I’ve been lucky to know the right people,” he said, correctly. “I must have imposter syndrome,” he added, incorrectly.

Mason said he sometimes has this feeling that he will be found at as a fraud at any moment. His colleagues say he was identified as a fraud years ago.

