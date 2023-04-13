Hot cross buns already in supermarkets

Hot cross buns have already been spotted on supermarket shelves across the country despite the fact it is still 353 days until Easter.

One furious shopper said she would never shop at Coles again after she saw the fruit-filled buns on display at her local store.

“We haven’t even had Christmas yet and they’re already shoving Easter down our faces. Obviously I had to buy two dozen, just to help get them off the shelves,” Margaret Jonhanson from Brisbane said.

Keith Berry from Sydney said he was outraged. “They’re already discounting them! We’re going to have 12 months of this aren’t we”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY