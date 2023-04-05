Donald Trump has released an official statement

Follow The Shovel

Donald Trump has released a powerful statement saying he isn’t going to jail and anyway you cant make him so there.

Trump, who is being tried as an adult for charges related to campaign financing, released a second statement saying ‘your not the boss of me’.

“Im staying home at ma-lago and watching tv and theres nothing you can do about it!!!!!!!!!!!”   

When told by police that he was under arrest, the former President said “I know you are I said you are but what am I?”

