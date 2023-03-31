BREAKING: Extra from Home Alone 2 indicted

An extra in the 1992 film ‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ has been indicted on fraud-related charges.

The un-named extra has just one line in the film – “Down the hall and to the left” – which is coincidentally the same words that officers will use when showing him to his jail cell in the coming weeks.

Since his 1992 role, the actor gained occasional roles play-acting the part of a successful businessman and, more recently, pretending to be the US President.

He is expected to be arrested in coming days once authorities can find cuffs small enough for his tiny little hands.

MORE TO COME

