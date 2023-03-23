Follow The Shovel

CLOSE
The Nation
John Howard to run Iraq-war themed Easter egg hunt in which Easter eggs don’t actually exist

Other News

John Howard to run Iraq-war themed Easter egg hunt in which Easter eggs don’t actually exist
Climate denier says it’s suspicious that every single scientist says EXACT same thing
Rupert Murdoch, new fiancée to sign dual marriage/divorce certificate to save on paperwork

Former Prime Minister John Howard says he will combine the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq with Easter celebrations this year, with plans to run a special Easter egg hunt that contains imaginary eggs.

“I’m going to get a few friends around, tell them there are hundreds of eggs hidden throughout the garden, waive around some fancy reports and maps to prove it, and then watch them run around like idiots. Then I’ll torch the place. Just kidding. It’s my backyard – I’d never destroy my own property”.  

He says that eventually when people realise there are no eggs, he’ll continue to insist that there are. “I’ll just lie. Or say it was Jannette’s idea. It’s going to be a lot of fun”.  

He says he expects the hunt to last for at least a decade.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook Twitter Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY
Become a Shovel member. Or follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More Posts

Climate denier says it’s suspicious that every single scientist says EXACT same thing
Rupert Murdoch, new fiancée to sign dual marriage/divorce certificate to save on paperwork
Sign our petition to stop TikTok taking your data
Mark Latham’s divorced-dad energy to power NSW grid
Albo admits he got talked into buying extras package on new subs
Every NSW kid to be given harbourside apartment, in new Future Fund promise