John Howard to run Iraq-war themed Easter egg hunt in which Easter eggs don’t actually exist

Former Prime Minister John Howard says he will combine the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq with Easter celebrations this year, with plans to run a special Easter egg hunt that contains imaginary eggs.

“I’m going to get a few friends around, tell them there are hundreds of eggs hidden throughout the garden, waive around some fancy reports and maps to prove it, and then watch them run around like idiots. Then I’ll torch the place. Just kidding. It’s my backyard – I’d never destroy my own property”.

He says that eventually when people realise there are no eggs, he’ll continue to insist that there are. “I’ll just lie. Or say it was Jannette’s idea. It’s going to be a lot of fun”.

He says he expects the hunt to last for at least a decade.

