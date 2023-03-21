Rupert Murdoch, new fiancée to sign dual marriage/divorce certificate to save on paperwork

Rupert Murdoch and fiancé Ann Lesley Smith will say their marriage vows and file for divorce, in a romantic dual ceremony planned for later this year. It will be Rupert Murdoch’s first marriage/divorce so far this year.

The couple said they both believed in efficiency and did not want to create unnecessary paperwork when their marriage ends early next year. “We’re both busy. I’ll be planning my next marriage within a few months, so the last thing I’ll want is to be weighed down by admin,” Murdoch, 92, said.

The lovebirds confirmed they had developed their own vows for the special day. “I Rupert, take you, Ann Lesley, to be my lawful wedded wife, and seek to dissolve this marriage due to unreconcilable differences,” Murdoch will say.

“I Ann Lesley, take you Rupert, to be my lawful wedded husband, to have and to hold, from this day forth, until early January 2024 when you get bored of me,” Smith will say.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

SHARE THIS STORY